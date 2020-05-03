Bette McNeil
McNeil, Bette Bette McNeil, 96, Wichita KS retired homemaker of the McNeil Clan, passed away peacefully on May 1st. A loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Anna, sister Elizabeth, husband Albert, son Michael (Mary Jane), daughters Patricia McNeil and Helen Damm (Larry). Survived by son Tom (Cindi), daughter Mary Kay (Mick) Bean and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Viewing Tuesday 1 5 pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt. Services Wednesday May 6th at St. Catherine of Sienna, 10:00 a.m. Rosary, followed immediately with Mass at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic School, Wichita Kansas.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
