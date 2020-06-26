Thompson, Bettie Maurine (Moore) went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born January 13, 1934 in Jonesboro, Louisiana. She was the only daughter and third child of "Buddy" and "Lizzie" Moore. She grew up in Jonesboro, where she attended elementary and high schools. While in high school, she was the editor of the Jonesboro-Hodge High School yearbook and was elected "Most Likely to Succeed" and "Most Intelligent Senior." Bettie graduated Cum Laude from Louisiana Tech University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics Education. Bettie met Glenn Thompson in a freshman algebra class at Tech. They were married three years later, on August 21, 1955. After her graduation from Tech, she began teaching mathematics at a nearby high school, while Glenn finished his senior year. During their marriage, Bettie taught junior high and high school mathematics at Quitman, LA, Fairborn, OH, and Wichita, KS, for a total of sixteen years. Bettie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in Jonesboro while a youth. In Wichita, she and Glenn were members of Sharon Baptist Church for many years, where she worked with preschoolers. In January 1993, Bettie and Glenn joined Central Christian Church and, after several years, became charter members of the Encouragers Class. Bettie's first love was her family. She loved socials with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed genealogy and created an extensive family tree of her ancestors. Bettie was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland "Buddy" Lafayette Moore; her mother, Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Gilbert) Moore; and her two brothers, James Martin Moore and Harold Ray Moore. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Oliver Thompson; three children, Kathryn Maurine Bragg (Robert), Diane Linne' Kriwiel (Michael), and Daniel Glenn Thompson (Mattie). In addition, she is survived by 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to the Encouragers Class at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.