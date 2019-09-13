Betty A. Bowling

Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Bowling, Betty A. 89, passed away September 11, 2019. Born April 9, 1930, to Mike and Angela Martin in Andale, Kansas. Betty was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Melvin "Mel" O. Bowling; son-in-law, Tony Jenkins; brother, Lou Martin; and sister, Rose Kasel. She is survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" A. (Kathy) Bowling and DuWayne M. Bowling; daughter, Kathy Jenkins; sisters, Angie Biggs, Joan Smith, Pat Beardsley and Mary Bremerman; grandchildren, Barton A. Bowling and Amber D. (Eric) Lagaly; great-grandchildren, Eric Jr, Jordan, and Ellie Lagaly; and granddog, Miki-D. Rosary for Betty will be 8:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019, with Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019, both at St. Anne Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
