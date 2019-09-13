Bowling, Betty A. 89, passed away September 11, 2019. Born April 9, 1930, to Mike and Angela Martin in Andale, Kansas. Betty was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Melvin "Mel" O. Bowling; son-in-law, Tony Jenkins; brother, Lou Martin; and sister, Rose Kasel. She is survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" A. (Kathy) Bowling and DuWayne M. Bowling; daughter, Kathy Jenkins; sisters, Angie Biggs, Joan Smith, Pat Beardsley and Mary Bremerman; grandchildren, Barton A. Bowling and Amber D. (Eric) Lagaly; great-grandchildren, Eric Jr, Jordan, and Ellie Lagaly; and granddog, Miki-D. Rosary for Betty will be 8:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019, with Mass of the Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019, both at St. Anne Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019