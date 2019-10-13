Wheeler, Betty A. 83, went to live with her Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born September 10, 1936 to Manley and Lottie (Watts) Perry in Fort Cobb, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Smith; sister, Louise Spray Gasaway; and brother, Gerald Perry. Betty is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Les) Giesy; son, Terry (Kathy) Wheeler; son-in-law, Monty Smith; sister, Gayle Douglas; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 nieces. Visitation: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 p.m. Funeral: 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019