Menehan, Betty Ann 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died November 25, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 30, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Betty is survived by her husband, Dr. Jim Menehan; daughters, Kelsey Menehan, Melissa (Van) Abel and Devon (Jon) Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, Sam (Mischia) Kirkpatrick, Brian Kirkpatrick, Andrea (Adam) Powell, David (Kendra) Abel, and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Memory Care Unit at Catholic Care Center. View expanded obituary and share condolences at: www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019