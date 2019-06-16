Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann (Massey) Unruh. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Unruh, Betty Ann (Massey) The life of Betty Unruh began May 18, 1948, and ended June 8, 2019, after 71 years. Following her mother's example in raising a large family with love and sacrifice, Betty led a life of service to others. When her cousin's health was failing, Betty unhesitatingly donated her kidney. When her son was debilitated by a rare disease, Betty started the business Zachary House to care for the mentally disabled. She became a respected advocate in the field and was appointed to the Governor's board for serving those with mental disabilities. After helping her husband through college and while raising a family, Betty graduated from Southeast Missouri University with honors. Despite her own lifelong challenge of depression, Betty was the most trusted and reliable confidante of anyone in need, family, friend, or client. For the last few years dementia affected Betty's abilities until she succumbed to cancer. Throughout she maintained stoicism, wit, and love for others. Betty was predeceased by her parents Bill and Thelma (Lewis) Massey, brothers Tom and Robert Massey and sister Nancy Massey. Left to be forever inspired by her strength and humility are husband Keith Unruh, sons Glen Horn, Jacob Unruh, and Zachary Unruh, sister Lynn (L.E.) Waldmeier, brother Michael (Gail) Massey of Austin, Texas, grandchildren McKenna, Maximus, Grace, and Alexander Unruh, great-grandchildren Cashtion and Delilah VanGaasbeek and Coraluna Oliver, many nieces and nephews, and treasured friend Dottie Mang of High Ridge, Missouri. Please honor Betty with a donation in her name to KETCH, a service for the mentally handicapped, at 1006 E. Waterman St, Wichita, KS, 67211.

Unruh, Betty Ann (Massey) The life of Betty Unruh began May 18, 1948, and ended June 8, 2019, after 71 years. Following her mother's example in raising a large family with love and sacrifice, Betty led a life of service to others. When her cousin's health was failing, Betty unhesitatingly donated her kidney. When her son was debilitated by a rare disease, Betty started the business Zachary House to care for the mentally disabled. She became a respected advocate in the field and was appointed to the Governor's board for serving those with mental disabilities. After helping her husband through college and while raising a family, Betty graduated from Southeast Missouri University with honors. Despite her own lifelong challenge of depression, Betty was the most trusted and reliable confidante of anyone in need, family, friend, or client. For the last few years dementia affected Betty's abilities until she succumbed to cancer. Throughout she maintained stoicism, wit, and love for others. Betty was predeceased by her parents Bill and Thelma (Lewis) Massey, brothers Tom and Robert Massey and sister Nancy Massey. Left to be forever inspired by her strength and humility are husband Keith Unruh, sons Glen Horn, Jacob Unruh, and Zachary Unruh, sister Lynn (L.E.) Waldmeier, brother Michael (Gail) Massey of Austin, Texas, grandchildren McKenna, Maximus, Grace, and Alexander Unruh, great-grandchildren Cashtion and Delilah VanGaasbeek and Coraluna Oliver, many nieces and nephews, and treasured friend Dottie Mang of High Ridge, Missouri. Please honor Betty with a donation in her name to KETCH, a service for the mentally handicapped, at 1006 E. Waterman St, Wichita, KS, 67211. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close