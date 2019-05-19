Betty Birchfield

  • "It was a pleasure to know Betty and play bridge with her...."
    - Barbara Scadden
Burchfield, Betty 97, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial service will be held in October. Details will be published later. Preceded in death by her husband, John R Burchfield; son, Robert R Burchfield; parents, Frederick and Mary Vance; 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Survived by her daughter, Carol E. Burchfield of Wichita; son, John R. (Judy) Burchfield of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Leslie A. (Chris) Rabourn of Mountain View, CA, John M. (Jennifer) Burchfield of Evergreen CO; great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Lydia Burchfield, Makayla Rabourn; great-grandson, Kai Rabourn. A memorial has been established with College Hill United Methodist, 2930 E. 1 st St. N., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019
