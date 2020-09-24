1/
Betty Bradfield
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bradfield
March 29, 1927 - September 22, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - Mulvane - Bradfield, Betty, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020. Betty was born March 29th, 1927 to Robert and Helen Mayfield on a farm east of Mulvane, Kansas. She was the youngest of fraternal twins. She retired after 40 years of farming, ranching and as an aside, Mulvane Schools Cook. Betty loved children, supported many civic activities and enjoyed gardening and caring for livestock. She was an active farm and stock manager and the farm operation profited from her guiding hand. She managed from the tractor and the field. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick"; her parents; brothers, Laurence, Glenn and Jack; her sisters, Margie, Bessie and Mary. Betty is survived by her daughter, Becky (Craig) Hitchcock; son, Rick; grandson, Rob (Jennifer) Rivera; her brother, Paul (Norma) Mayfield; and sister, Ruby Watts. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy Fund or to the National FFA Foundation, 6060 FFA Dr., P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved