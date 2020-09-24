Betty BradfieldMarch 29, 1927 - September 22, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Mulvane - Bradfield, Betty, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020. Betty was born March 29th, 1927 to Robert and Helen Mayfield on a farm east of Mulvane, Kansas. She was the youngest of fraternal twins. She retired after 40 years of farming, ranching and as an aside, Mulvane Schools Cook. Betty loved children, supported many civic activities and enjoyed gardening and caring for livestock. She was an active farm and stock manager and the farm operation profited from her guiding hand. She managed from the tractor and the field. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick"; her parents; brothers, Laurence, Glenn and Jack; her sisters, Margie, Bessie and Mary. Betty is survived by her daughter, Becky (Craig) Hitchcock; son, Rick; grandson, Rob (Jennifer) Rivera; her brother, Paul (Norma) Mayfield; and sister, Ruby Watts. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy Fund or to the National FFA Foundation, 6060 FFA Dr., P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960.