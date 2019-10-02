Burke-Frields, Betty 94, passed away September 26, 2019. She was born to Martin Cole and Rhoda Schwerdfager May 1, 1925 in Goodland, Kansas. Betty's life was the Lord and the church was an extension of that. She enjoyed taking care of her husband and her family. Her life was well lived and touched many others who were blessed by knowing her. Betty is survived by 4 children, Nona (Larry) Womack-Powell, Dana L. Cook, Brian Cook and Alana (Dirk) Leister; sister, Lydia Cox; 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Frields and son Carl Cook. A funeral service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 1 pm at Old Mission Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019