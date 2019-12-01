Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Frances Joswiak (Kelley) Burney. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Burney, Betty Frances (Kelley) Joswiak 93, died peacefully at her home, on the evening of 21 November 2019 in Wichita, Kansas, holding hands with her family while surrounded by much love from those whose lives she touched. The daughter of Floyd F. and Flora V. Kelley, she was born 06 October 1926 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was raised by her widowed mother and a grandfather, Wm. R. Kelley. Her mother emphasized education and Betty graduated from Hutchinson HS, attended Hutchinson Junior College, earned a Bachelor of Science at Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science while taking nursing classes through the University of Kansas School of Medicine to achieve licensure as a Registered Nurse in the Spring of 1950. She married Bennie F. Joswiak on 31 July 1948, and together they had three children; Timothy, Patricia, and Michael. Bennie was in the USAF and as a military wife she relocated their family many times. Her children learned that "home" is people, not places. Bennie died on 03 August 1979, the end of a great team and partnership. Betty married Morris Burney on 16 January 1987. He died on 01 Dec 1999. She was also predeceased by her brothers, George William "Bill" Kelley and Robert J. Kelley, and son, Michael. Betty pursued a lifelong interest in genealogy and family history. She was a smart woman with a generous spirit, an avid reader, a great story teller, and a caregiver. She was not afraid to speak her mind, but was always kind and loving. Survivors: children, Tim (Cindy) Joswiak of Denver, Patricia Hess (Steve Kraskow) of Wichita; four step-children, Michael, Jerry, Patricia Crabb, Judith Negley; grandchildren, David Hess (Monica Leung), Kelley Joswiak, Jesse Joswiak (Tai Lucas), Kevin (Leah) Hess; and four great-grandchildren. She was cremated. There will be no service. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Wichita. Share a memory at

