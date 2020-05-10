Betty Gwynn Hull
1930 - 2020
DERBY-Hull, Betty Gwynn a retired bookkeeper, passed away May 4, 2020 at age 89. Betty was born December 2, 1930 in Drumright, OK to Clyde and Otha (Gwynn) Hull. She was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Virginia Eileen Croft; and brothers, Lowell Neal Hull and Charles Edward Hull. She is survived by a brother, Donald Lee (Sandra) Hull, and numerous nieces and nephews. At Betty's request there will be no service. Inurnment will be next to her parents in Hoisington, KS. Memorials to Kansas Food Bank.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
