CONWAY SPRINGS-Bonebright, Betty (Gotchall) Hill 86, formerly of Ashland, retired teacher, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Double Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. Preceded by first husband L. Neal Hill; brother Lee Gotchall and sister Pastor Lorna Gotchall Tovrea. Survivors: daughter Lauri (Tracey) Townsend of Wichita; son Kurt (Gaila) Hill of Goodland; step-daughter Susan (Dennis) Sullivan of Longford; step-son Scott (Manette Deschaine) Bonebright of Fresno, CA; brother Tom Gotchall of Raymore, MO; many grandchildren. Memorials to or United Methodist Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020