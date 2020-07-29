1/1
Betty Hoshaw
1929 - 2020
Hoshaw, Betty age 91, retired clerk at Southwestern Bell for 34 years, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Betty was born May 6, 1929, the daughter of Forrest and Marguerite Reynolds. On June 11, 1954, she married Richard Hoshaw in Wichita. He died July 15, 2016. Betty was a dedicated Christian and a member of Douglas Avenue Assembly of God. She is also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, DaEtta Jean Stringer. Survivors include: daughter, Becky Hoshaw, missionary from Honduras; brothers, Phillip and wife, Sandra Reynolds, Dwayne Reynolds; sister, Rosalee and husband, Earl Agee; two adoptive granddaughters, Badder Elizabeth and Maryam Rebeca Dominquez, both of Honduras; and many other extended family and friends. Visitation with family present from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, at Douglas Avenue Assembly of God, 4501 W. Douglas, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with AGWM, Attn: LAC ChildHope 4742581(70), Betty Hoshaw Memorial, 1445 N. Boonville, Springfield, MO 65802.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Douglas Avenue Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
