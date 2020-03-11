Russell, Betty Irene Dunlap retired W.R.L. Market grocery checker and Kansas Masonic Home Volunteer, passed peacefully on to her Heavenly Home Saturday March 7, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law, Julie De Weese of Broomfield, CO, her two "claimed daughters", Jayne McDaniel (Ron) Dunlap of Shurtz, TX and Cindy Stephenson of Wichita, KS., three grandchildren, Jeff DeWeese, Sherri Malcom, Lori Cook, seven great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Russell, son Howard DeWeese, parents, Carey Millard and Mamie Elizabeth (Davis) Dunlap, brother, Ronald / Jack (Bernadine) Dunlap, sisters Ernestine / Deed (Nick) Nickerson, and Maxine (Bill) Nickerson. Funeral Service to be held Saturday, March 14th at 10 AM in the Chapel at the Kansas Masonic Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Donations for the Betty Russell Memorial Chapel Window Restoration can be sent to Kansas Masonic Home, 401 S Martinson, Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020