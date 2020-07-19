Bell, Betty J. age 78, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was born in Fredonia, KS to parents Charles and Pearl North. Betty was a member of Summit Church and loved to crochet, cook, sew, and plant and grow flowers. She stayed active working in her garden and flower beds. Betty was preceded by her parents; brothers, Clarence and Walter North; sisters, Minnie Lindenstruth, Mary Splector, Thelma Etherton, and Phyllis McElwin. She is survived by her husband, J.C.; son, Mike Hoffner; daughter, Rhonda Hoffner; brother, Charles (Liz) North; sister, Nellie (Jim) Abel; 3 grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Tuesday at Broadway Mortuary. A graveside will be 10:30 am, Wednesday at the Fredonia Cemetery in Fredonia, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Summit Church, 10225 E. Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67207. Share online condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.