Service Information Carlson Colonial Funeral Home 200 S Star St El Dorado , KS 67042 (316)-321-1657

EL DORADO-Hiebert, Betty J. Betty Joanne Hiebert was born on October 6, 1931 to Philip and Anna Mae Edgecomb Voran in Newton, KS. She passed away at the age of 87 on May 8, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Betty graduated from Kinsley High School in 1949. She attended Emporia State University where she met her husband Clyde J. Hiebert. They were married on Dec. 28, 1950 in Kinsley, KS. They were blessed with four children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed her role as a full time wife, mother and grandmother, and also worked for periods as a bookkeeper at Edward D. Jones and as secretary at her church, Trinity Episcopal. She loved to read, sew, travel, cook, and garden.She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Clyde J. Hiebert, her parents, and great-grandson, Curtis Easton Shipman. She is survived by her four children: Deborah (Larry) Burrows of Augusta, Denise (Rex) Irwin of Wichita, Shelley (Jack) Shipman of El Dorado and Greg (Teresa) Hiebert of El Dorado; six grandchildren: Amy Shipman, Jacqueline Irwin, Allison (Phil) Bradley, Eric (Shelbi) Shipman, Matt Hiebert and Daniel Hiebert; five great-grandchildren: Sydney Shipman, Benjamin Bradley, Emma Bradley, Aniyah Shipman and Isaiah Shipman; her brother Bruce (Judy) Voran and nephew Mike Voran. Services will be held at 10:30am on Monday, May 20th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 400 W. Ash, El Dorado, KS 67042. Internment will be in the columbarium at Trinity. A lunch will be served following the service. A memorial has been established with Trinity Episcopal Church of El Dorado. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Betty at www.carlsoncolonial.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

