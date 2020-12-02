Betty J. Jones
November 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Betty J. Jones, 95, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Services are postponed until a later date. Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jones; son, Rick; daughter, Cathy. Survived by her son, Dave (Winifred) Jones, II of Valley Center, KS; daughter, Jeanne (Mark) Finkbeiner of Warrenton, OR; grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Hall, Andy (Shanna) Finkbeiner; 5 great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois. She met her lifelong love and partner, Jimmy Jones, shortly after he returned from the Navy at the end of WWII. Betty and Jim moved to Wichita in 1947 and immediately began building a family. She enjoyed many weekend trips with her family and friends to the family's small cabin on Lake of the Ozarks. She remained a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until her four children were grown. Afterwards Betty spent many years volunteering at St Joseph Hospital as well as providing care for her elderly relatives. She enjoyed traveling and went to some exotic destinations including Bogota and the Galapagos Islands. She was a devout Catholic and spent many years as a member of All Saints Parish. Memorials have been established with: Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, 5111 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS, 67208; Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS, 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
