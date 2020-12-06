Betty J. Life

May 31, 1932 - December 1, 2020

Newton, Kansas - Betty June was born May 31, 1932, in Grand Island, NE - the third of four children of Wilhelmina and Barney Voss. She died early on December 1, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor, Newton, KS. Betty was a high-stepping high school majorette and then twirled at Midland College in white boots and her mother's costume designs. She married Ruben Nietfeld, the brother of her friend Marilyn, in 1950. In the introduction to her Honeymoon journal, she wrote "I'd like to be remembered as an excited young woman of 18 years with all the world ahead of me." Betty not only made the best of difficult times but brought enthusiasm and shine to her chosen activities. When she saw that their growing family needed more income than Rube's job at Boeing gave them, she became an Avon lady and then a successful Amway distributor. Since she loved to talk and loved people, this was a natural career path for her. Betty was also respected as a Wichita area Amway leader for her skills as a public speaker and administrator. She enjoyed crafts – from wood fiber flowers - to toll art. She displayed her art publicly at her 85th Birthday Art show in Newton a few years ago. She faithfully engaged with extensive Bible study courses and valued her friends from these groups. She was the first personal color analyst in Kansas. One of Betty's childhood dreams was to have 10 children, and so it was: When her beloved sister Alice died, Betty and Rube invited Alice's 4 children into their family of 4 children. The family also welcomed friends and grandchildren over the years. After Rube died, Betty traveled with her children and with friends and acquired an extensive doll collection. She became a volunteer leader with Good Grief, which provided support groups for people who had lost their spouses. Red Hats society was also an important friend and travel group. Betty married Duane Life and they moved to their dream house in Newton. She enjoyed family events and special visits with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Duane's family and followed their lives with interest. After extensive shopping, she chose Presbyterian Manor as her residence when she was no longer able to care for herself. Duane called her every day and visited often with his dog Phoebe until visitors were restricted. Betty is survived by her husband Duane, her children Thea Nietfeld, Cary (and Mila) Nietfeld, Chip (and Jen) Nietfeld, Sandy Nietfeld, Sharon Daniels, and Duane's children Barb (and Brad) Smisor, and Mike (and Debbie) Life, sister Gloria (and Peter) Kurbanick, and nephew Dan Emery, and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Craig and niece Susan Emery. She will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Wichita on Dec. 4. There will be a zoom celebration of life in January, 2021. If you want to attend, please send your email address to a family member.





