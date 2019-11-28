Bales, Betty Jane (Chapman) was born April 28, 1935 in Greymont, GA to John and Bertha (Proctor) Chapman. She died November 25, 2019 in Wichita, KS at the age of 84. She was retired computer board tester at NCR. She was an excellent cook and made beautiful quilts. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and six sisters. She is survived by her children Patty (David) Ebenkamp, Katie Sills, Bob (Kathy) Bales, Susan (Jack) Salmans, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and 1 sister, Shirley Messenger. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on November 30th. All services will be held at Old Mission Mortuary and Chapel, 3424 E. 21st St N., Wichita, KS 67208. Burial immediately following at White Chapel Memorial Garden. Memorial is the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019