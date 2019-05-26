HAYSVILLE-Cattrell, Betty Jane 92, retired Haysville city librarian, passed away May 24, 2019. Visitation with family, 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, May 30th, at First Baptist Church,Haysville. Funeral service 10:30 am, Friday, May 31st, at First Baptist Church, Haysville. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Lee Cattrell and sons, Kary and Keith Cattrell. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Larry) Sampson and Karla (Jimmie) Fleetwood; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorials to Haysville Library Foundation and First Baptist Church, Haysville. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019