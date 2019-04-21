Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Hattan. View Sign

Hattan, Betty Jane 93, Ret. from American Express travel agency and alumni of Stephens College and the University of Kansas, where she was a active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; William and sister; Judy Hooper. Betty is survived by her sons; Greg (Teresa) Hattan and Doug (Marjo) Hattan. Grandchildren; Cody (Chris) Bue, Sara (Graham) Hobson and David Hattan. Great grandchildren; Henley, Lucca, Dylan and Perri. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection 310 W. 45th No. Wichita, KS 67204 or First Presbyterian Church 525 No. Broadway Wichita, KS 67214

Hattan, Betty Jane 93, Ret. from American Express travel agency and alumni of Stephens College and the University of Kansas, where she was a active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; William and sister; Judy Hooper. Betty is survived by her sons; Greg (Teresa) Hattan and Doug (Marjo) Hattan. Grandchildren; Cody (Chris) Bue, Sara (Graham) Hobson and David Hattan. Great grandchildren; Henley, Lucca, Dylan and Perri. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection 310 W. 45th No. Wichita, KS 67204 or First Presbyterian Church 525 No. Broadway Wichita, KS 67214 Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close