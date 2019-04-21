Betty Jane Hattan

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Hattan.

Hattan, Betty Jane 93, Ret. from American Express travel agency and alumni of Stephens College and the University of Kansas, where she was a active member of the Delta Gamma Sorority passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband; William and sister; Judy Hooper. Betty is survived by her sons; Greg (Teresa) Hattan and Doug (Marjo) Hattan. Grandchildren; Cody (Chris) Bue, Sara (Graham) Hobson and David Hattan. Great grandchildren; Henley, Lucca, Dylan and Perri. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection 310 W. 45th No. Wichita, KS 67204 or First Presbyterian Church 525 No. Broadway Wichita, KS 67214
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.