HAYSVILLE-Turkle, Betty Jane (Stearns) age 97, ret. Haysville State Bank Vice President, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation, Friday, Dec. 13, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Sat., Dec. 14, 10 am, Haysville United Methodist Church. Preceded by husband, Franklin; parents, Fred and Mabel (Rosebraugh) Stearns; brother, Wayne Stearns; sister, Ruth Clark. Survived by children, Diana Turkle and Jon (Pamela) Turkle, all of Haysville; 2 grandchildren. Memorial: Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019