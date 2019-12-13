Betty Jane (Stearns) Turkle

Guest Book
  • "Betty Jane was the kindest, sweetest, nicest person I..."
    - Cinda Smith
  • "Betty was always one of my favorite people. She was an..."
    - Jan Brandom (Trout)
  • "Diana and Jon, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother..."
    - Debbie Coleman
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Haysville, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Haysville, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Haysville United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

HAYSVILLE-Turkle, Betty Jane (Stearns) age 97, ret. Haysville State Bank Vice President, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Visitation, Friday, Dec. 13, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Sat., Dec. 14, 10 am, Haysville United Methodist Church. Preceded by husband, Franklin; parents, Fred and Mabel (Rosebraugh) Stearns; brother, Wayne Stearns; sister, Ruth Clark. Survived by children, Diana Turkle and Jon (Pamela) Turkle, all of Haysville; 2 grandchildren. Memorial: Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.