Warne, Betty Jane (Dorr) age 91, passed away October 26, 2019. Born the 5th of August 1928 at home, 642 S Millwood, Wichita KS to parents Louis Edmond Dorr and Helen Ester Rounsavell. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 46 years, Milo Wever Warne, son Earl Emerson Warne, and granddaughter Tammy Bishop. Survived by son Joe L Warne (Barbara) Peck, KS; daughter Helen L Warne Bishop (Jerry) Fredericksburg, TX; daughter Wendy L Warne Smith (Paul) Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren: Janette, Jennifer, Julie, Amber, Bethany Warne, Margaret Warne Berube (Chris), Carl Warne, Corey (Kay) and Jeremy (Charlie) Bishop and Robin Smith Howe (Troy); great-grandchildren: Zachary Quick, Eli & Bea Welker, Jackson and August Warne; Cole Berube; Madelyn & Hannah Howe; Kyle, Joshua, Samantha, Kelsie, Brock, Courtney and Rebecca Bishop, Marriah McHott, and Timothy Vela, Kayl, Katlyn and Karli Warne, great-great-grandchildren: Dameion, Lilliana, El'Yona, Iverson, and Saidence Bishop, Natalie and Adalyn Robinson, Teagan and Amaya Miller and Ryleigh and Kaylee Williamson. Betty was a charter member of the Robert Coe, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and Graduate of Wichita East High School Class of 1946. She is a descendent of Matthew Dorr and James Coe, both American Revolutionary Patriots. Betty was a member of the Eunice Sterling DAR Chapter Wichita, KS. She was member of Wesley Friends. She was a member of the Haysville United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E Grand Ave, Haysville, KS. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Memorials to Haysville United Methodist Church.



