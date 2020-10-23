Betty Jane Wheeler
October 19, 2020
Ellis, Kansas - Betty Jane Wheeler, age 94, formerly of Ellis, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis. Livestream of services available on the Christ Lutheran Church Facebook page https://bit.ly/33WRCYE
Visitation will be 9 AM until service time Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis or Good Shepherd Hospice in Wichita.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com. Services in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.