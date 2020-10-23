1/
Betty Jane Wheeler
Betty Jane Wheeler
October 19, 2020
Ellis, Kansas - Betty Jane Wheeler, age 94, formerly of Ellis, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis. Livestream of services available on the Christ Lutheran Church Facebook page https://bit.ly/33WRCYE
Visitation will be 9 AM until service time Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis or Good Shepherd Hospice in Wichita.
Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com. Services in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wasinger-Keithley Funeral Chapel
400 E 17Th St
Ellis, KS 67637
(785) 726-4400
