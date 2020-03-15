Bowlin, Betty Jean Age 91, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Betty was born March 20, 1928 to Vernon and Ona Mahanay in Elmwood, Oklahoma. She was an energetic, outgoing lady that touched many lives in the community. She was an avid gardener and charter member of Botanica, as well as a founding member of the Daffodil, Iris, and Daylily clubs. She loved to dance, spending 2-3 nights per week dancing at the Senior Centers. Betty was preceded in death by both parents; husband of 44 years, Robert C. Bowlin; and son, Dan Bowlin. Betty is survived by sons, Cecil Bowlin, Darrel Bowlin, and Ed (Kelly) Bowlin; daughter in-law, Michelle Lopez; brother, Don Mahanay; sister, Bernita McCowsky; grandchildren, Rana, Glenda (Larry), James (Harilyn), Jason (Kim), Tammy, Christi, Vanessa, Zachary, and Brooke (Brent); 24 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation from 6-8pm, Monday, March 16th, with Funeral Service 10:00am, Tuesday, March 17th, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial donations in Betty's name can be made to Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203; and Senior Services, 200 S. Walnut St, Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020