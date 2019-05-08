Anderson, Betty Jo daughter of Josie Mae and Harrison Blaine Rodgers, was born August 14, 1928 and peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Betty was the beloved wife to her sweetheart, Orville "Kenneth" Anderson. They were married August 3, 1946 and spent the next 70 years together. They had one daughter, Rebecca Sue (Anderson) Leonard. Preceding her in death were her parents, Josie & Harrison; her brother, Hubert Rodgers; her sister, Gladys (Rodgers) Reynolds; her husband, Kenneth; and her daughter, Rebecca. She is survived by her son-in-law, Randy Leonard of Wichita; six grandchildren, Lora Leonard, Jason Leonard, Jenny Leonard (Clint), Monica Walter (Nathan), Rachel Rabenhorst (Joshua), Jon-Paul Leonard and 12 beautiful great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday May 8th, 5-7 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.The funeral service will be Thursday May 9th, 10 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas Ave. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019