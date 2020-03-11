Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Dotzour. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Visitation 9:00 AM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Dotzour, Betty Jo Age 95, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Betty Jo was born August 11, 1924 near Macksville, Kansas. Her education began in a one-room schoolhouse in Stafford County and graduated from Macksville High School in 1941. She loved to note that she was the valedictorian of her first grade class of one student. During WW2 she worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, helping to build hundreds of the B-29 Superfortress. Betty Jo married Grover Gordon Dotzour on June 1, 1947 at Macksville Christian Church and they lived in a condo on #5 Fairway of Rolling Hills for 40 years. She loved to entertain audiences, creating skits, making up silly lyrics to songs, and outrageous costumes. Betty Jo and Gordon were members of First Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She volunteered to be the first Girl Scout Leader at First Presbyterian in the 1960's. She volunteered to work at Economy Corner for five decades. She loved helping less fortunate people. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Naomi Cotton; husband of 60 years, Grover Gordon Dotzour; and brother, Thaine Cotton. Betty Jo is survived by her son, Mark Gordon (LuAnn) Dotzour; grandchildren, Bryan Gordon (Althea) Dotzour and Melanie Dotzour; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Gordon Dotzour and Sylvia Dotzour. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 13, 2020 with a visitation one-hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial donations in Betty Jo's name can be made to Ascension Via Christi Village, 3636 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67205.



