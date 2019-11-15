CHENEY-Griem, Betty Jo 86, passed away Wednesay, November 13, 2019, at Cheney Golden Age Home. She was born January 9, 1933, in McPherson, Kansas, the daughter of Otto G. and Gladys B. (Nichols) Smith. On August 19, 1951, she married Charles Lewis Griem in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2012. Betty and her husband had owned EZ Stop in Pratt for many years. She loved bowling, watching t.v., politics and traveling. Family meant everything to Betty, she loved them dearly. Betty enjoyed her time at Cheney Golden Age Home and loved everyone there as if they were her family. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Chris) Walters of Cheney, Marty Wald of Cheney, and Tracy (John) Milledge of Enid, Oklahoma; sister, Mary Wright of Texas; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; parents; brother, Kenneth O. Smith; and sisters Jacque, Pat, Kate and Shirley. Graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials may be made to the Cheney Golden Age Home in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt, Kansas, 67124. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019