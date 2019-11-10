Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Robinson, Betty Joyce (Beeton) was born in Peabody, Kansas, on November 23, 1929, to Vernon Ray and Lucille (Weiser) Beeton. She departed this world for heaven on November 5, 2019, in Wichita at the age of 89. Born and raised in Peabody, Betty was the eldest of two children. Her brother Raymond is 14 years younger. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1947. After graduation, she attended Kansas City Secretarial School. Following that, she worked for DeForest Hatcheries in Peabody in the office and continued to work there for several years. On May 31,1950, Betty married Randolph Robinson. Randy and Betty had three children, Steven, Joyce and Scott. Eventually, Betty devoted all of her time to being a homemaker. She enjoyed all aspects of homemaking. She was a wonderful cook, loved gardening and canning fruits and vegetables. She loved sewing and knitting. She had beautiful flower gardens and loved nature and birds and her Welsh corgi dogs. Many summer family vacations were spent in Colorado, where she enjoyed exploring the Rocky Mountains while camping in their travel trailer. Music was also a special part of Betty's life. She learned to play the piano from her mother and went on to accompany various music groups in high school. Betty's love of music continued as she accompanied the youth choir at the Peabody Methodist Church for many years with her good friend Donna Windsor, who was the youth choir director. During Sunday church services, Betty would accompany the organ during the congregational hymns. Betty was very involved with the church and belonged to a Church Circle group. She was a Cub Scout leader and was also a member of Sorosis Beta Club. Betty was a member of the Peabody United Methodist Church until she moved to Wichita in 1997. Randy and Betty joined Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Wichita in 1998 and have been members ever since. Betty loved all of her grandchildren and they loved her. Family was so important to her. She entertained the family in her home with great meals all of the time but especially during the holidays, family gatherings and birthdays. Betty lived her faith and was selflessly devoted to her family, her friends and her life in Christ. Her husband Randy was the love of her life for more than 69 years. She will be greatly missed by her many family members and friends. She is preceded in death by grandson, Travis Larsen. Survivors include her husband Randy of Wichita; brother, Raymond (Ann) Beeton of Cleveland, MO; son, Steve Robinson; daughter, Joyce (Bruce) Larsen; son, Scott (Ann) Robinson, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Paul Robinson, Wichita; Emily (Alex) McCreight, Dallas, TX; Lori Gore, Eureka; Amy Gillespie, Augusta; Steven (Amanda) Gillespie, Cromwell, New Zealand; Jenna (David) Cantrell, Wichita; Eric Vaughn, Auburn; Nick (Latasha) Harder, Winfield; Sarah (Carl) Hebert of Wichita; Adam (Vita Nova) Robinson of Philadelphia, PA; seventeen great grandchildren, and her extended family, especially her cousin Eileen Addis who was like a sister to Betty, and caregivers that helped care for her during the last three years, who will always love and remember her. A memorial service will be held November 12, 2019, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. An inurnment will follow at a later date at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67206 or the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Share condolences and view extended obituary at



