Betty June Saville
Saville, Betty June age 96, of Wichita, Kansas passed away Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Derby, Kansas. She was born June 3rd, 1924, in Russell, Kansas, a daughter of the John and Francis Miller. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Ernest Saville, her parents and siblings. She was a member of Riverside Christian Church, a seamstress, and avid doll collector. She enjoyed making and teaching doll classes, sewing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty is survived; by two sons, Jerald Saville (Spouse Kay), David Saville (Spouse Susan); one daughter, Sally (Saville) Pray (Spouse Chris); Seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home in Derby, Kansas. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
