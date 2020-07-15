Saville, Betty June age 96, of Wichita, Kansas passed away Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in Derby, Kansas. She was born June 3rd, 1924, in Russell, Kansas, a daughter of the John and Francis Miller. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Ernest Saville, her parents and siblings. She was a member of Riverside Christian Church, a seamstress, and avid doll collector. She enjoyed making and teaching doll classes, sewing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty is survived; by two sons, Jerald Saville (Spouse Kay), David Saville (Spouse Susan); one daughter, Sally (Saville) Pray (Spouse Chris); Seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home in Derby, Kansas. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com