Barton, Betty L. Age 85, Baker, passed away Saturday, May 4th 2019. Visitation will be 4-6pm Wednesday May 8, at Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center. The graveside service will be at 1:00pm Thursday May 9th, at Maize Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Rodriguez, son, Ron Speck; grandson, Mike Rodriguez & wife Karen Scaia; granddaughters, Brenda Rodriguez, Stephanie Moore & husband Eli Gosnell; 4 great-grandchildren, James Rodriguez, Christopher Moore, Mary Moore, & Michael Marks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019