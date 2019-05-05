Kettleman, Betty L. "Nan" 89, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; Altie and Mable Green; brothers, Noble and Shorty Green; and granddaughter, Chera Spain. Survivors include her children, Kay McGuire (Mac), Rodney Swanson (Virginia), Cookie Cofield, John Swanson (Vicki), June Shreve (Rick), and Mancy "Mia" Coleman (George); sisters, Marilyn Tedlock, Shirley McCleary, and Jessie Fewin; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Monday, May 6, and Funeral Service, 1 pm, Tuesday, May 7, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Children's Mercy Hospital. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019