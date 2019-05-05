Betty L. "Nan" Kettleman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. "Nan" Kettleman.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Kettleman, Betty L. "Nan" 89, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; Altie and Mable Green; brothers, Noble and Shorty Green; and granddaughter, Chera Spain. Survivors include her children, Kay McGuire (Mac), Rodney Swanson (Virginia), Cookie Cofield, John Swanson (Vicki), June Shreve (Rick), and Mancy "Mia" Coleman (George); sisters, Marilyn Tedlock, Shirley McCleary, and Jessie Fewin; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Monday, May 6, and Funeral Service, 1 pm, Tuesday, May 7, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Children's Mercy Hospital. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon