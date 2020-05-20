ROSE HILL-Lee, Betty L. 81, of Rose Hill, Kansas passed away May 16, 2020. She was born November 15, 1938 in Rose Hill, Ks. She was the daughter of Leaman and Helen Cox. She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Gary Cox and sister Patricia Hall. Betty moved back to Rose Hill in 2011 after the passing of her Mother. She was welcomed by family and friends. She became an active member of The Rose Hill Senior Center and always volunteered to help with fundraisers and was an officer for 2 years. She always had a smile on her face. She was a member of the Red Hats. She was a member of The Rose Hill United Methodist Church and a willing helper in the kitchen when asked to do so. She was a member of The Rose Hill Historical Society. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Huff (Lee) of Haysville, son Greg Lee of Manitou Springs, Colorado, grandchildren Brynn Huff, Matt Huff (Jessica), Taylor Huff, Kylie Cawvey and Kelsey Goodman, great grandchildren Kaila, Kailyn, Brady Lee, Ryan Grace, Ava Sue and Peyton Ann and a host of many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Rose Hill United Methodist Church, P O Box 189, Rose Hill, Ks. 67133, The Rose Hill Senior Center, P O Box 337, Rose Hill, Ks. 67133 or Harry Hynes Hospice or one of your choice.