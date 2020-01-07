Betty L. Nettleton-Heidner

Notice
Nettleton-Heidner, Betty L. 90, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Leonard Nettleton and Darrell Heidner; son, Arthur Nettleton; and parents, Claude and Elsie Post. Survivors include her children, Connie Jolliff (Del), Mary James (Glen), and Wayne Nettleton; sister, Joan Shearhart; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation with family present, 6-8 pm, Thursday, Jan. 9, and Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Friday, Jan. 10, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Carpenter Place. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020
