Tindall, Betty Lee 93, of Wichita, passed away April 18, 2019. She was born December 18, 1925 to Roy and Luva Allinson in St. Clair County, Missouri. She married Don Tindall, son of Ashel and Rosa Tindall, on April 4, 1944. Their marriage was just short of 72 years with Don's passing in 2015. In 1947 they bought a country store in central St. Clair Co. which was a springboard to their future as Don entered a career in marketing. Early on his success in that field led them to numerous moves. From that arose lifelong friendships. Their last move was to Wichita in 1967. Betty was proud of her rural roots and cherished family. She bragged that her daughter-in-law, Janice, was her daughter "by choice". She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After Don's retirement they took numerous bus trips all over the country and continued to make trips back "home" to Missouri. They were long-time supporters of WSU athletics. Betty is survived by her son, Gary (Janice) Tindall, grandchildren, Chad Tindall and Angela Smith, and great-granddaughter, Julia Smith. She is also survived by sister, Royline Dixon, brother, Gerald Allinson, and sister-in-law, Louise Bailey along with many nephews and nieces. She is preceded by her brother, Bobby Allinson, sisters, Mary (John) Kopp, Fay (C.B.) Clark, Doris (Paul) Eye, Doris's first husband, Logan Newbill, brother-in-law, Keith Dixon, sister-in-law, Evelyn Allinson, and Don's brother, Roger (Martha) Tindall. There will be an evening family gathering on Monday, May 6th, from 6 - 7:30pm at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Private Family burial at Kensington Gardens. A memorial has been established with , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 4, 2019