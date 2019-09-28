Logsdon, Betty "BJ" 90, Learjet retired executive secretary, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29; Service, 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, both at Downing & Lahey West. Preceded by loving husband, Frank Logsdon. Betty is survived by sons, Stan (Leslie) of Wichita, Tony (Trenna) of Augusta, and daughter, Stephanie Lane of Wichita; grandchildren, Aubrey, Kelly and Allison Logsdon, Christina Brouillette, Kerri Bear, Nicole Lott and Caleb Logsdon; great-grandchildren, Maisy, Chase, Gianna, Evelynn, Lydia and Fulton Brouillette, Mason, Jacob and Braiden Lott, Gavin and Avery Bear; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211 and , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.downingandlahey.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019