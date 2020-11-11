Betty Lou Calkins Rowley
May 2, 1926 - November 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, editor, fitness enthusiast and community supporter, died Nov. 7, 2020; a private graveside service will be held Nov. 13. She was preceded in death by Patric, her husband of 65 years. Betty is survived by their five children, Steve and Carla Rowley, Huntsville, AL; Roz and Tom Hutchinson, Wichita, KS; Barbara Rowley and Taylor Middleton, Big Sky, MT; Elizabeth Rowley and Andy Martin; and Bruce and Caroline Rudnick Rowley; grandchildren Shannon Rebolledo, Amy Miller, William and Madeline Rowley, Wichita; Anna and Kate Middleton, Big Sky; Scott Ferguson, NYC; Taylor Rowley, Los Angeles; and Brian Ferguson and Wyatt Rowley, Huntsville; great grandchildren Raef, Julia, Max and Ruby Rebolledo; Peyton and Caroline Miller; and Ethan, Amelia and Jonah Ferguson. In keeping with her life-long passion for healthy living, a memorial has been established with the Greater Wichita YMCA. Share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.