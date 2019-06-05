Melton, Betty Lou (Murray) 81, daycare provider for 45 years, went to be with the Lord June 3, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday at Broadway Mortuary with Funeral Service 10 am, Thursday at New Hope Christian Church. Burial will follow at 3 pm at the Fairview Cemetery in Coffeyville, KS. She was preceded in death by loving husband, Robert Dean Melton; daughter, Melinda Orme; and grandson, Jeremy Dean Wheeler. Survivors include daughter, Melissa Daugherty; brother, Jerry Murray; 6 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019