97, Retired Wichita Eagle Assistant Society Editor is now in the presence of Jehovah. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, at Lakeview Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Perie Youngquist; husband, Daniel Gilbert Stewart, Jr.; brothers, Rex and Roy Youngquist. Survived by her son, Rod M. (Debbie) Stewart of Wichita; daughter, Sherry (David) Waters of Kechi; grandchildren, John Stewart, Daniel Waters, Krystal Bussart; great-granddaughters, Eliza Stewart, Piper Louise Bussart; great-grandson, Pierce Stewart. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019