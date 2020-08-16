1/1
Betty Louise Bartholomew
Bartholomew, Betty Louise 94, retired bookkeeper, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Private Rosary and Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Bert and Fannie Wallace; husband, John Bartholomew; sons, Jack Blake, Joe Sauer; stepsons, Barry Bartholomew, John Bartholomew, Jr.; brothers, Robert Cross, Dean Wallace and Harvey Wallace. Survivors: daughter-in-law, Nancy Blake of Wichita; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 961 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 and Interim Healthcare and Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
