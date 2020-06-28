Betty Louise "Bea" Colburn
Colburn, Betty Louise "Bea" 71, passed away Saturday, 20 June 2020. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on June 30, 1948 to David and Marilyn (Henderson) Adams. She was preceded in death by both parents and her husband Jesse W. Colburn. She worked as a teacher, in distribution for the Wichita Eagle and other jobs. She enjoyed visiting with her family and in particular her granddaughter Ceara. She liked watching Nascar races and westerns. She spent her high school years at Augusta High School and Wichita Southeast High School. Her professional career was in Wichita, KS. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Scott) Ruse, granddaughter Ceara Ruse, brother David (Lisa) Adams, sisters Donna Adams-Zimmerman and Debra (Russ) Kercher, brother-in-law Buford (Karen) Colburn, Patrick (Melody) Colburn, and sister-in-law Wanda (John) Colburn. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private services. Condolences may be made to dignitymemorial.com or the family.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
