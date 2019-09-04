Clements, Betty Lucile 96, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Friday, August 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at College Hill United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Louise Weeks, Ruth Snider, Charles Weeks, Howard Weeks; ex-husband, Bob; infant children, Lorna and John Clements. Survived by her sons, Gordon, Howard, both of Wichita, KS, Chris (Rita) of St. Louis Park, MN; grandchildren, Miles and Cody Clements; 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Medical Loan Close, 6655 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019