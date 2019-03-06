Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mae Cornett. View Sign

HAYSVILLE-Cornett, Betty Mae 91, retired Safeway floral manager, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at home. Betty was born on May 9, 1927 in Eldon, Missouri to Dessie and James Pruitt. She married Jacob Harvey Cornett on November 28, 1946. Betty was the most amazing and nurturing mom and grandma anyone could ever have. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; son, Steve; and daughter, Wanda. She is survived by her son, Robert Cornett (Stephanie); daughter-in-law, Carol Williamson (Jerry); grandchildren, Christy Diffenbaugh (Travis), June Saxton, Regina Turner (Josh), Tasha Newingham (Frank), Tiffany Cornett, Brandon Shellenberger; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, March 7. Funeral: 6 pm, Friday March 8; both at Smith Family Mortuary-Derby. Memorial contributions may be made to Sharing & Caring Homeless Ministry, c/o Park Place Ministry Center, P.O. Box 75035, Wichita, KS



67275.www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019

