Hamilton, Betty Mae Age 92, homemaker, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 10 am Thursday, March 21, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside inurnment 3 pm Thursday, March 21, Wakita Cemetery, Wakita, OK. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lester and her grandson Shaun. Survivors include her children, Edward Kirkpatrick (Sandy), of Florida, Shirley Scott (Mike), of Augusta, Patricia Sheets (Glen), of Wichita, Karen Canterbury (Jim), of Arizona, and David Barton, of Wichita; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Disabled American Veterans, 926 N. Mosley, Wichita, KS 67214. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019