Matteson, Betty 96, Business Owner, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Betty graduated from Colorado Women's College. Betty and her husband George owned and managed Matteson's 5¢ to a $1 Store in Raytown, MO, B&G Ceramics and Jamy's Candles in Wichita. Betty was also a long-time piano instructor. Preceded in death by her husband, George F. Matteson; husband, Johnny White; parents, Omer and Mildred Pruett; and brother, Paul Pruett. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Reece) Bohannon of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Amy (Darren) Vorderbruegge of Honolulu, HI; Jeff (Laura) Blackman of Dallas, TX; Chad (Kim) Blackman of Wichita, KS; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Cordray, and Daryn Leigh Vorderbruegge, Ellie, Mia, Brett, Grace, and Lou Blackman; great-great-grandchildren, Thomas and Miles Vorderbruegge. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Young Life, 3700 E. Douglas, Ste. 12, Wichita, KS 67208. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019