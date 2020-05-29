Betty "Jean" McElhaney
1929 - 2020
McElhaney, Betty "Jean" June 7, 1929 to May 20, 2020. Retired Director of Guadelupe Clinic, Assistant Director Nursing and Health Services for American Red Cross, and Wesley Medical Center Nursing Instructor. Preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey Dean McElhaney. Survived by six children, Kim, Lindsey, Kathy, Brad, Greg and Mari. Services at a later date, see full obituary on Resthaven Mortuary website.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2020.
