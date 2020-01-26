Novick, Betty passed away at 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in St. Louis. She was born in Vilno, Poland, the daughter of Shmuel and Rosalia Mekel. A Holocaust Survivor, she met her husband, the late Bernard Novick, in a post WWII D.P. camp, and they were married July 6, 1948. They were married fifty-three years and owned a scrap metal recycling business in Wichita, Kansas. Bernard preceded Betty in death on September 28, 2001. They immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Wichita. She was an active member of vath Achim Hebrew Congregation, Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation and Hadassah. Survivors include: one son, Jay Novick and one daughter, Charlene Kass (Michael), both of St. Louis; grandchildren, William, Benjamin, David (Iris Amdur) and Paul Kass; great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Aaron Amdur-Kass and Sabine Kass; sister and sister-in-law of the late Meyer Mekel (late Estelle), the late Barbara Toporek (late Harry) the late Zena Freeman (late Jack) and late Zelig Novick (late Miriam). She was a dear aunt, great-aunt, and cousin. Funeral service: 11:30 am Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Wichita Hebrew Congregation, 1850 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, Kansas, 67208, followed by burial at the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery, 2020 North Oliver, Wichita, Kansas, 67208. Memorial contributions preferred to Ahavath Achim Hebrew Congregation of Wichita, 1850 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, KS 67208, Nusach Hari B'nai Zion, 650 North Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, or to the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020