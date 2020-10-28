Betty Pike-Rhorer
October 25, 2020
Valley Center, Kansas - Pike-Rhorer, Betty, 92, retired church secretary passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husbands Lloyd Pike, Austin Rhorer, parents Denzil and Lela (Combs) Wimp, sister Margaret Durham, daughter Sylvia Pike and son-in-law Gary Lagree. Survived by her daughter Lora Lagree, sister Lila Taton, cousin Walter Lockbaum, grandson Aaron (Andrea) Lagree, great-grandchildren Ceinna Billington and Damien Billington. Funeral Service, 10am, Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. 5th, Valley Center, KS 67147. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Serenity Hospice, 3221 N. Toben, Wichita, KS 67226.